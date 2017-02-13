In These Places the Customer Is Always Wrong – And That’s How They Want it!

213 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

We all expect a polite “please”, “thank you” and “have a good day” in our waitresses and waiters, right? Wrong! There are restaurants where you’ll be lucky to hear these phrases and that’s half the charm.

In the chain of American restaurants Dick’s Last Resort the customers pay to have abuse hurled at them, straws thrown and even rubber bands put in their food. Dick’s Last Resort began in 1985 after the owner’s first business was a flop in fine dining. Since ditching the manners and niceties, the restaurant had success and developed into a chain that can be found in San Antonio, San Diego, Myrtle Beach, Boston, Baltimore, Nashville, Las Vegas and more. It is hugely popular amongst both locals and tourists.

The staff are described on the restaurant’s LinkedIn profile as “irreverent” and “snarky” and the customers can’t get enough.

Omg this was the best restaurant ever #DicksLastResort I loved it the workers insult people as a hod lol they call someone Bieber lol pic.twitter.com/CzslRkP7Ay — miranda (@Lovable_Dolan) October 21, 2016

Even the online menu is tongue-in-cheek, with the viewer being welcomed with “hope yer hungry, sucker!” and a signature dish is the Dolly Parton, described as “a voluptuously grilled chick-y breast”.

Psychological research by Swami has shown that those who have negative personality traits are likely to be judged more harshly on their physical appearance. This could be bad news for the servers at these ill-mannered restaurants as recent research by Voucherbox reported that 14% of Brits are likely to increase their tip if a server has an ‘attractive figure’.

The insults of the staff could be having a subconscious effect on the customer’s tipping habits and they wouldn’t even know! However, some seem to enjoy the combination of attractiveness AND ‘negative’ personality qualities.

when your waiter is rude and hot #yasgod #dickslastresort — • katherine • (@RaganKat) September 3, 2016

Perhaps the novelty is wearing off for Dick’s Last Resort as multiple restaurants closed suddenly in 2016 without warning. In San Diego the staff were only given a couple of days’ notice about Dick’s doors closing forever. However many still remain open across America.

This is not the only successful sub-par service food establishment. The Wiener’s Circle in Chicago is also renowned for insulting staff. Another in Britain, named Wong Kei, located in Soho was infamous for its ignorance of ‘good’ customer service. Clearly there’s a global market for people who love a terrible dining experience!

Wong Kei closed for refurbishment and opened with a radical new attitude in March 2014 and since then customers have moaned about the lack of rudeness in the staff. One diner commented on Trip Advisor: “We went there to experience some rudeness and were very disappointed.”

This is perhaps surprising as the same study by Voucherbox reported that 23% of British diners saying a nice smile was the quality most deserving of a tip. Here this seems to be the last thing the diners want!

Adam Swann, the president of Dick’s Diners, refutes the word “rude” about his restaurants. He emphasises the chain is centred on entertainment – so perhaps in these places it’s more tipping for sarcasm than smiles.

