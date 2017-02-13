Church Of Scientology Would Cover Up Murder For John Travolta

Actress and former scientologist, Leah Remini, has claimed that John Travolta is of such high rank and importance within the infamous Church of Scientology that, if he were to commit a murder, the organisation would cover up for him.
Cover-ups, eh? Typical church, then. The organisation, which is reported to be worth more than $1.2 billion, is well known to be the ‘religion’ of another famous thespian, Tom Cruise. As if being a Hollywood A-lister wasn’t power enough, both he and Travolta have a power the likes of which no other celebrity has ever known i.e. they’re utterly untouchable. That’s the perks of pumping money into a mad cult.
While we’re on the topic of the Church of Scientology, why not have a look in their back yard, courtesy of this drone footage?
