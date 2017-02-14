Fascinating Photos Show The Lives Of Those In Infamous LA Crips Gang

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Since the 60s, LA’s streets have been controlled by the notorious Crips. The gang has amassed to more than 30,000 members. The group dominated the street scene in the 90s, and since then it has been in an ongoing feud with rival gang the Bloods. The warfare between the two gangs has kept violence prevalent in some LA neighborhoods.

The Crips are infamously known for being extremely violent. Also prevalent amongst members is gun brutality and drug dealing of cocaine and heroine. Gang members are many times seen holding up G and W hand signs. Members in LA’s harsh Jordan Downs housing project first used these signals to identify other gang members in the mid-1980s. The gestures remain a means of identification to this day.

As a result of continuous rivalry and war between the Crips and the Bloods, 15,000 deaths have been reported since then 90s. Formed by Raymond Washington and Stanley Williams 48 years ago, the Crips remain one of the most dreaded entities on any US street. Take a look here at some intriguing photos of what everyday life looks like to those who live in and amongst the Crips gang.

Everyday Life

To this day, disputes between the gangs in attempt to control the profitable LA drug trade continue. Neither side is afraid to use deadly weapons including Uzis, assault rifles, and shotguns. Does not sound like a happy group of which to be a part.

