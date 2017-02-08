WATCH: Switzerland Introduce Trump To Their Country In His Own Voice

157 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Switzerland have created a video introducing themselves to the new president of America in words he can understand. In fact, they’re practically his own.

Switzerland are no longer neutral. Or so it seems.

And honestly, they’ve done the world a favour. This video is comedic gold.

It feels a bit like the shy kid in class just spoke for the first time. And it turns out they’ve actually been a genius all along.

They’re not only mocking Trump here, they’re mocking themselves. Or rather, their past selves. Of course, there’s a huge risk of controversy here. But Trump seems to love a bit of drama, so why not?

Check it out for yourself:

America seem to be losing allies fast. At least this time we can get a laugh out of it. Every cloud.