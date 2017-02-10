156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Barack Obama chills out on holiday with Richard Branson.

Just look at that smile. Eight years at the top of the pile certainly took its tole on the guy, and now he can finally relax.

He has taken some time to chill out on the beach, and also participate in some extreme water sports. What a legend!

The two pretty big time guys have hit the Caribbean and are clearly enjoying themselves.

He even looks cool doing these extreme sports, a feat not many have achieved.

He’s managed to master these difficult skills even after eight years as President. What a hero.

As if the world needed more proof that has was a legend? He’s just proven again what we are missing in the White House, but don’t let that thought annoy you. Just look how happy the holiday has made him!

He definitely deserves a break more than most, and this one clearly hasn’t disappointed him. Where even is Michelle? It’s just Barack and Richard, what a partnership.

Obama, we salute you.

