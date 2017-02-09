Stranger Things Is Returning This Halloween And Just Dropped Their First Trailer

170 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

The highly acclaimed TV show will be returning for its second season this Halloween. All we got for now however, is a 30 second clip from the Superbowl.

It’s a long way till Halloween, but we’ll certainly get to see more -and longer- trailers as time goes on. This one doesn’t give a lot away, but it looks like this season is going to be huge:

Eleven is still alive. The gang are really getting into Ghostbusters, but other than that, not much is revealed -as one would expect from a trailer snippet. What we do know, is that it’s going to be as creepy and terrifying as season one. Heck, even if its half as good as the first season, I’ll still be watching it!

If you can’t wait for the second season of Stranger Things you should definitely check this out!