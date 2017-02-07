142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

A teacher in America has a personalized handshake for every single one of his pupils.

This really is the coolest thing ever. Most children can’t stand their teacher and get wait to get away from them, but not these kids. They can’t wait to go to school every morning.

This is because their teachers is quite possibly the coolest guy ever. Barry White Jr, a fifth grade teacher, has taken the time to greet each kid in their own special way.

These kids, from Ashley Park School in Charlotte, North Carolina, are just so excited to get in the room after their handshake. Just look at their faces:

http://abcnews.go.com/video/embed?id=45196089

White told ABC News:

“They know when they get to the front door we do our ‘good mornings,’ and then it’s time to go. I’m always pumped up and then we start doing the moves and that brings them excitement and pumps them up for a high-energy class. I started with one simple handshake last year with a 4th grader. She would wait for me every morning before she’d go to class. She’d get in trouble sometimes for being late because she’d wait on the handshake.”

He explains, as a Cleveland Cavalier’s fan, that LeBron James inspired the idea:

“You see that bond and how close they are,” he said of the Cavs. “I wanted to bring that feeling into the entire 5th grade.”

What a legend. Why can’t every teacher be like this?

