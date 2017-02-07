Arnold Schwarzenegger Wants To Smash Donald Trump’s Face In

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump Credit: Getty Read more at http://www.nme.com/news/tv/arnold-schwarzenegger-donald-trump-smash-face-1966975#m8RXro1yaCPBozcT.99

Once again, the list of people who want to smash Donald Trump’s face in is growing. Which is a surprise to no one, at all. First, it was DeNiro and now it’s Arnold Schwarzenegger.

There is a list of A-list actors who you don’t want to punch you in the face, or even want to punch you in the face. While, I haven’t seen this list I can guarantee that Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Robert DeNiro are right at the top. Along with, Bruce Willis and Naomi Campbell.

The National Prayer Breakfast? A video posted by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:55am PST

After Trump decided to speak out against Big Arnie, even though it has nothing to do with the current state of the currently he is supposed to be running. Arnie hit back in a recent interview when he revealed his plans:”We should request a meeting with Donald Trump, and then smash his face into the table” And just look at the picture below and think to yourself. Would I be scared of that tank smashing my head into a table? The answer is yes. Arnie also hit back with a soothing idea, which I am all for: “Hey Donald, I have a great idea – why don’t we switch jobs? And then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

While there are no pictures of the two guys next to each other in bathing suits (Trump has clearly been cleansing the internet during his first month as president) I did find this picture. And his face looks more buff than Trump’s and I bet he’s had way less botox.

