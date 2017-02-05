South Park Creators Find It ‘Too Hard’ To Satirise Donald Trump

159 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Donald Trump is turning into some sort of unconquerable entity – now it’s reached the point where not even South Park can touch him. Why? Well, because the new president of the United States is already basically a cartoon supervillain on acid. As series co-creator, Trey Parker, put it, ‘it’s tricky now because satire has become reality.’

Although Trump has already featured in South Park, the duo has decided to put him on the backburner. Parker added:

“It’s really hard to make fun of and in the last season of South Park, which just ended a month-and-a-half ago, we were really trying to make fun of what was going on but we couldn’t keep up and what was actually happening was much funnier than anything we could come up with.”

So we decided to kind of back off and let them do their comedy and we’ll do ours.

