Massive Tattoo On Man’s Back Appears As Artwork In Galleries Globally

Credit: Wim Delvoye

156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

While some may shun the idea of a tattoo on their bodies, Tim Steiner certainly does not. A famous artist has tattooed the man’s entire back with an intricate picture. Now Steiner spends his days sitting in art museums with his shirt off for public viewing pleasure.

Steiner, a 40-year old former tattoo parlor manager from Zurich said, “The work of art is on my back, and I’m just the guy carrying it around.” When Steiner passes away, his skin will be framed and hung in a gallery.

An Idea

Ten years ago, Steiner’s girlfriend at the time met famed Belgian artist, Wim Delvoye. Delvoye had become known for his questionable work of tattooing pigs, and was searching for a new human canvas. Steiner’s girlfriend called Tim and asked if he would be interested in a tattoo.

“She called me on the phone, and I said spontaneously, ‘I’d like to do that,’” Steiner recalls.

Two years and forty hours of tattooing later, the massive work of art was complete. The image is quite complex with a kneeling Virgin Mary radiating golden rays from her halo and a Mexican-style skull floating above her. Swallows and roses surround the woman, and koi fish swimming alongside lotus flowers adorn the bottom of the picture. The artists’ initials are signed in the bottom right hand corner.

“It’s the ultimate art form in my eyes,” Steiner praises.

He continues, “Tattooers are incredible artists who’ve never really been accepted in the contemporary art world. Painting on canvas is one thing, painting on skin with needles is a whole other story.”

Making A Deal

The work is titled TIM and was sold in 2008 for 150,000 euros to German art collector Rik Reinking. Steiner received a third of the sum for his agreement on being the canvas.

“My skin belongs to Rik Reinking now,” Steiner says. “My back is the canvas, I am the temporary frame.”

As part of the trade, Steiner will be skinned when he dies, and his back will be permanently framed. The “portrait” will reside in Reinking’s personal art collection.

To those who find the idea gross or morbid, Steiner says, “Gruesome is relative. It’s an old concept – in Japanese history it’s been done many, many times. If it’s framed nicely and looks good, I think it’s not such a bad idea.”

But huge controversy is ignited about this aspect of the art of tattooing.

As Steiner explains, “It becomes a huge discussion matter every time, and those confrontations with people have been very exciting and interesting.”

“People are either very into the idea or say it’s gone too far – they’re outraged or say it’s against human rights. They come with ideas of slavery or prostitution.”

As another part of the deal, Steiner must sit shirtless in a gallery at least three times a year in order to exhibit the tattoo.

His first showing was in Zurich in June of 2006. At that time, his tattoo was still coming into completion. Last year, during the 10th anniversary of his tattoo, Steiner was working on his longest exhibition ever – an entire year at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) in Hobart, Tasmania. He was working five hours a day for six days a week.

That exhibit finally came to an end this past Tuesday.

“Sit on your desk, with your legs dangling off, straight backed and holding onto your knees for 15 minutes – it’s tough,” he notes.

“I did this for 1500 hours. It was by far the most outrageously intense experience of my life.”

“All that changed throughout the days was my state of mind – sometimes heaven, sometimes hell, always totally alert.”

Crossing The Line

The only barrier that separates Steiner from viewers is a simple line on the floor – a line that many people have crossed.

“I’ve been touched, blown on, screamed at, pushed and spat on, it’s often been quite a circus,” he explains. “But I wasn’t touched a single time on this trip, it’s a miracle.”

Though people have tried to speak to him while he’s posing, he doesn’t move or respond. He sits entirely still. “Many people think I’m a sculpture and have quite a shock once they find out I’m actually alive.”

However, Steiner does not believe that what he is doing is performance art. “If the name Wim Delvoye was not attached to this tattoo, it would have no artistic relevance,” he says.

A New Vision

Delvoye’s vision though is to illustrate the changing differences between a picture on a wall versus a “living canvas” that alters over time.

“I can get fat, scarred, burned, anything,” Steiner explains. “It’s the process of living.”

One of the enjoyments of exhibiting in Mona has been the alone time Steiner gets. He has the gallery all to himself before opening hours.

“To be there by myself, with my headphones in, roaming around and doing my stretches surrounded by stunning art in this mystical building was surreal.”

In November, Steiner will return to Mona for a six-month exhibition after he makes displays in Denmark and Switzerland.

“The whole experience has convinced me that this is what I am here to do. Sit on boxes,” he cherishes.

“And one day TIM will just hang there. Beautiful.”

Want to read more about entertaining tattoos? Click here to see people who played tattoo roulette and ended up with some regrettable ink.