Johnny Depp Fired Hunter S. Thompson’s Ashes Out Of A Canon

Yup. Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes got fired out of a very impressive and fully functioning canon. Now, Johnny Depp has spent a lot of money over the years and is known for his extravagant lifestyle; I’m glad to hear he’s happy to share that carefree approach to money with his friends too.

I’ll be honest. I know Johnny Depp has had a lot of bad press recently. He’s accused TMG (The Management Group) of mismanaging his finances and to be fair, he’s got quite a large outgoing expenditure. Apparently Johnny’s monthly bills total to $2 million – possibly something to do with his 14 houses and 70 guitars…

In these situations it’s difficult to know where one persons responsibility ends and the other begins. Perhaps a little like the government and it”s citizens. Can you imagine your friend giving you a $3 million dollar sendoff though? I find it difficult to fathom, but I’m sure that Hunter (wherever he is) is smiling. really did manage to release the spirit of the party.

In my eyes it’s an unconventional funeral, attended by some very high-profile guests: senator John Kerry, Jack Nicholson, John Cusack, Bill Murray, Benici del Toro, Sean Penn and more.

