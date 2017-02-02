Real Nicolas Cage Shows Up At Festival Celebrating Nicolas Cage

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

The wacky and talented Nicolas Cage first came to the big screen in 1982. Since then, he has evolved into a successful and well-known actor, won numerous awards, and proved he can take on just about any role he is proposed.

Recently, a Nicolas Cage-themed festival was held at Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas. It is held every January, Cage’s birth month, and this is its fourth year running. The day-long festival, termed CAGED, features a marathon of Cage’s more eclectic movies. And this year, who showed up to crash the party? Well, none other than Nicolas Cage himself.

Cage sat through twelve hours of his own films including Bangkok Dangerous, Army of One, Joe, Bringing out the Dead, and Lord of War. The actor even oversaw a marriage proposal and took part in a 47 minute Q&A! But to top it all off, Cage performed a 10-minute reading of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart”.

He has noted that the short story heavily influenced his childhood and his work as an actor. Becoming increasingly more dramatic throughout the reading, one can see why Cage is often termed a crazed acting genius. The surprise appearance was surely a treat for all in attendance.

