Latest Netflix Update On Status Of Season 2 Of ‘Making A Murderer’

Popular Netflix series, ‘Making a Murderer’, which follows the cases of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey, left millions of viewers desperate to know what would happen next to the pair, who are widely believed to be innocent of murdering photographer, Theresa Halbach. Although season 2 was announced last summer, things have since been quiet – but now Netflix have an update for us.

Cindy Holland, Netflix VP of original content, offered the following information:

The story is still ongoing, so you will see new episodes coming sometime this year as this story continues to unfold. We don’t know when for sure new episodes will be coming.

Laura and Moira are (in Manitowoc) shooting regularly and working on what the right story is to tell in the next set, so we’re deferring to them on when it will be ready.

Very few people inside of Netflix actually know the details of what we’re getting because we’re wanting to keep it really under wraps and it is an ongoing case so we’re trying to be sensitive to that.

In other words, that’s documentaries for you. Reality has no schedule, as such. All in good time, right?

