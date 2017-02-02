VIDEO: Oleg Cricket Answers The Call Of Urban Adventure

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Urban explorer, Oleg Cricket, skates across roof tops, blurring the lines between adventure and danger. It’s all about thrill-seeking with this Siberian self-starter. More specifically, thrilling adventures can exist in our backyards and it doesn’t always have to be Mount Everest.

Cricket elegantly walks across those steel rafters as if it was his job. This man isn’t afraid of falling hundreds of feet to a squishy demise.

Who is Oleg Cricket?

This Siberian explorer started practicing gymnastics, acrobatics, and martial arts as a youngster. His life looks like a movie, at least on his Instagram. The showman also went to a Russian university and worked on stage to pay the bills. But now his stage has no limits; and he’s not afraid to perform way up on the rafters. Check out his website for some more fearless footage.

There’s a handful of urban explorers that explore every crevice the city has to offer. Another thrill seeker is James Kingston, who conquers the Almas Tower in Dubai. trill