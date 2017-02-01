VIDEO: Pro Finger Skateboarder Celebrates 21 Years In The Game With Epic Video Part

200 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

You’ve heard of skateboarding, but have you heard of fingerskating?

Similar to skateboarding, fingerskating or fingerboarding is a way of skating with your fingers on a smaller replica of a working skateboard, complete with wheels, graphics, grip and trucks. It’s like skating for mini people.

Why?

Skateboarders use fingerboards to test out potential tricks on a smaller scale, and work out the parts to achieve it. It looks like a toy, but it’s actually useful! Fingerboards are sold as toys, however Chris Heck has released his first pro model today.

Chris Heck has won the German Championship in 2003, and has worked hard on his skills and tricks to become the best. He works on his inventive tricks on his wooden table while phoning his wife Anna.

Heck has been fingerboarding for over 21 years, and throughout that time, his fingers has become harder than steel.

Check out the video below.

Impressed yet? No? Why don’t you check this out. trill