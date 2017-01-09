These Are Some Crazy Furniture Goals

86 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Some creepy ass furniture…

If you want to be the talk of the town, then some of this furniture is your way forward. From chairs that look like scenes in a operating theatre, to provocative naked models, this collection of images is worth sharing with your designer friends.

When it comes to interior decor, most of us don’t want chairs with guts spilling out of it. (We hope!) Yes, you read correctly. Here’s the proof!

But perhaps instead, you might fancy some animal themed furniture to place around the house and frighten your guests in the dead of night!

If you aren’t so inclined to our furry and scaly friends, then some naked men and women could help keep you company.

Still not tempted? Well, for you artsy people, some sculptures and artwork are included in the furniture gallery which are just ‘out there’ enough to get you noticed.

Happy shopping guys!

