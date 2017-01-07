Tony Blair’s New Organization Raises £10 Million To Offset Brexit

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

In spite of being loathed for his disastrous role in the illicit Iraq War, Tony Blair is resolved to make a big comeback in the field of politics.

His supposed plan is not just a publicity stunt. Blair has already helped to raise £10 million for his new non-profit organization. The new association was created in order to combat the devastation of Brexit. It is also meant to aid in the entirety of Europe’s economic future. The organization, dubbed the Tony Blair Institute, is described as a “platform designed to build a new policy agenda for the center ground”.

Many are wondering exactly how Blair raised the money. Well it appears he seemingly shut down a few of his business and used his own wallet. Clearly Blair is serious about this entire ordeal. His goals include:

“…Helping countries alleviate poverty, raising people’s standards of living, fostering religious and cultural tolerance, and advancing peace and reconciliation.”

It sucks that he couldn’t have thought of some of these ideas before uprooting an entire country for no apparent reason. Blair said:

“In the past six months we have seen political earthquakes in the UK with Brexit and in the American election, as well as an explosion in populist movements all over the European continent.”

He has noted that his organization with be a “platform to inform and support” and will also propose realistic resolutions to handle the new wave of politics. While still never forgetting what he has done, let us wish him good luck.

Take a look here at some of the economic happenings of the current UK Prime Minister.