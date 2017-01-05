Video Shows Messi’s Mad Teenage Football Skills (Brace Yourselves)

Featured Image Credit: tenssportsclub

Even if you’re not a football fan, you’ll have heard of Lionel Messi. One of the top footballers in the world, it turns out he was tearing up the pitch even as a tender teen.

Admit it, we’ve all seen those goofy pics of celebs as teens. Pages of slow loading clickbait offer a toothy Jennifer Anniston or an awkward Brad Pitt. But whatever the angst of adolescence, it clearly stopped at Messi’s game. As the video shows, the young Messi absolutely killed it on the pitch.

Messi shows his skills at the Barcelona Youth Academy. (Credit: YouTube).

It’s amazing to see those razor sharp moves executed by a person who, when all’s said and done, looks like a kid in baggy gym wear. And who doesn’t remember our mums buying T-shirts two sizes up so we’d ‘grow into them’? But Messi escapes that chicken wing clumsiness as he races up and whacks the ball into the net. He says, in between wins, “I have scored five goals. And I hope to keep scoring a lot more”.

Well, we know the rest. Messi is possibly the most prolific goal scorer in the world, and holds the record for the most goals scored in a football season (82, by the way). How Messi turned from a 13 year old with growth hormone deficiency to Fifa World Player of the Year is an amazing story of resilience, and has something to do with the Barcelona youth academy where he started. In 2004, Barcelona paid for Messi’s medical treatment. Then, in 2008-9, Messi helped Barcelona achieve the first treble in Spanish football. Much cooler than a goofy photo (But here’s one all the same).

