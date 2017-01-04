Idiot Of The Week #19: Pseudo Pickpocket Steals a Man’s Wallet then Returns It

199 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

This crafty bastard had his sights set on stealing a random wallet, but the camera made him have a change of heart. This novice failed the first test of becoming a pickpocket: always check for cameras.

The victim never saw it coming but the camera was prepared. I wonder if the guy pulled this stunt on other people, only to feel bad afterwards and do a 180 on the plan.

Look at this rookie begging for forgiveness. What a chump. He never would have made it in the Thieves Guild. Being broke is always the better option compared to jail.

