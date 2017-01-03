8Booth Releases Crazy New Jump Video

85 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

The trespassing jumper ‘8Booth’ has released his latest video.

The crazy ‘8Booth’ finds areas around America and films himself jumping from ridiculous heights.

He was recently arrested and charged, but this hasn’t stopped him from doing what he loves.

His most notable jumps include a four-story drop at a pool, and also a thrilling jump on a rocky cliff.

Check out his latest video and see his crazy antics for yourself!

Don’t try this at home, seriously!

For another cool story check this out!