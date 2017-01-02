Idiot Of The Week #18: Guy Gets His Car Smashed In For Recklessly Driving On Brazilian Beach!

241 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

A couple in Brazil outrageously decided to drive along the beach and consequently got their windshield smashed in by a rightfully angry father!

The inconsiderate couple can be seen driving down ‘Blue Beach’ where it is in fact, illegal to drive. The furious dad of two was fuming at the couple out of concern for his two young children who he was trying to enjoy a nice relaxing day at the beach with.

The event occurred on Christmas Day at Blue Beach, Pitimbu. In the video, we see the very angry father immediately approach the vehicle. He then aggressively throw what appears to be a big piece of wood at the windshield.

The occupants of the car were blatantly driving through a stretch of the beach where many people, including this father and his family, were trying to enjoy their day. He approached the incident with a slightly violent nature, but we can all agree that these guys were being total d*cks.

Towards the end of the video, lots of people crowd around to see what is going on. Some appear to be arguing with the couple, hopefully talking some sense into them. The car then looks as if it’s submerged in the water, and we can only guess that may have been a tricky situation to get out of. Oh well, they asked for it!

