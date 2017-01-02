The One-Step Guide To All Your Homemade Sex Toy Needs

142 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Has it been lonely this Christmas? Well, don’t worry – this wonderful guide will ensure that you enter 2017 with a bang. Yes, it’s homemade sex toy time. So, stop what you’re doing, take your hand out of your pants, and pay attention.

4. Electric Toothbrush

Naturally the more powerful the vibrator, the more fun you’re going to have.

My advice, should you chose to take it, would be to invest in something a little more expensive – you are after all, getting two for the price of one.

If you use it frequently I’d recommend opting for a rechargeable body.

Whilst this product is discreet, don’t expect to save yourself much money. Considering that you’ll need a scarf and sophisticated toothbrush, you’re talking at least 20 quid for something half decent. Why not save yourself money and order a £5 vibrator from Anne Summers? I’m told they’re subtle about packaging.

Although if you’re feeling a little naughty, perhaps displaying something as sinful as the scarf of masturbation around your neck on later days may in fact provide an extra ‘layer’ of excitement.

I have to admit it seems like a risky endeavour. Getting caught with a vibrator by your flatmates or a partner is one thing, but a sexy scarf toothbrush? You’ve also got to consider the possibility of the head detaching during, no doubt causing a noisy scene and becoming a possible safety hazard.

3) Man-made Fifi

So apparently the real ‘pocket pussy’ is harmful to the environment because it uses latex sleeves which are expensive and wasteful. Instead why not use a rubber glove, a dish towel and some lube. This is certainly easier and less expensive than the toothbrush/scarf combo. Difficult to say which one is less glamourous, though.

2) The Pillow

Well, it’s there in the title and you can’t argue that this is a dirt cheap way of having some fun. Take one pillow, one pointy object and plumb away. Still not sure if it’s a great substitute for the real thing but at least it’s (probably) a better workout with all the tricky positioning and whatnot.

1) You, a bag and the couch

You know that scene from American Pie where the kid’s splayed over the kitchen counter and he’s got his rod dipped in some pastry? Well this isn’t far off it. Get yourself a sandwich bag, a firm and aesthetically pleasing couch, some sort of lubricant and voila. Hump away. Out of all the homemade masturbation objects, this has got to be the most embarrassing. Although I imagine that it’s a good opportunity for a single, sexually deprived guy to get some exercise. Just be sure not to get caught by a potential date or there’s a good chance you and the couch will be spending a lot of ‘bonding time’ together.

Or, you know, just go to a brothel. But, behave (within reason) or you might get a bad review.