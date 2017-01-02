Real Life Iron Man Suit Is Now A Reality

128 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Who wouldn’t want to control their very own amazing steel suit? Someone has created the very first real life Iron Man suit and it looks dope!

The suit has 46 motors and 567 parts and takes 28 seconds to complete its full transformation. Although described as fully functional, I bet it can’t really fly or shoot out rockets. But who cares really? It’s still amazing! Take a look:

Quite impressive, right? Still we don’t know how functional this suit really is. We know it won’t fly (duh,) but can you, for example, get in it, or is it just meant for display?

Be that as it may, I wouldn’t mind owning one of these. Although, with a price tag of $360,000, I don’t think I’ll be getting one anytime soon. I’m not Tony Stark after all!

Who knows? Maybe in the distant future, suits like this might be 100% functional and much, much cheaper. Our generation might never find out. Maybe, these are only good for Hollywood. But $360,000 for a stationary toy that assembles itself? I’ll pass.

