Sickest Video Of 2016 Shows GoPro Moments From Around The World

By on 2nd January 2017
Take a look at some of the most epic clips of 2016 all commemorated by a GoPro camera lens.

Watch as Devin Williams shoots basket after basket. Next, follow Matt Mingay while he rides his super truck on two wheels. Then marvel at skier Julia Marcuso and her mom as they race down the slopes together. Revel in some of the coolest videos captured this year from tightrope walking over ice caverns, to gazing out at landscapes below from the tallest peaks, to deep sea swimming, and everything in between. Here’s to 2016 and an even more adventurous 2017!

And if you’re feeling nostalgic, here is the official video of the best GoPro moments of 2015. 

