VIDEO: Desiigner Becomes Freestyling Salmon Man

It’s difficult to understand anything Desiigner says besides “broads in Atlanta” and “Timmy Turner.” Caught in the moment, his energetic self spits out a new rap at his first VMAs. He seems high as a kite. And he’s sporting a salmon outfit with mustard-dipped shoes. The interviewer asks him when he’s about to release a salmon remix and he shows us a preview.

I have no idea what he was freestyling about or saying throughout the entire interview, yet maybe that’s why Panda went Triple Platinum. It was Desiigner’s first VMA and he certainly made a grand entrance with his fashion sense: no shirt, and utter gibberish that people know and love.

