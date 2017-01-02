VIDEO: Check Out The Best Downhill Skateboarding 2016

114 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

2016 has certainly been a downhill journey in many ways, but these attempts at downhill skateboarding are definitely one of the better things to come out of this year!

2016 was an epic year for Venom Skate Products. For anyone interested in taking up skating and becoming a pro like the people in this video…you will probably fall over a few times before reaching this level. Their new team have travelled all over the world, filming their new flips and tricks as they go.

Venom Skate Products have also released their first full length DVD, the following clip shows a compilation of clips from the full video. Venom’s slogan on their Facebook page reads: ‘

We take performance seriously. Everything else, not so much.’

The following clip certainly proves this true, the performances are undeniably impressive. Some of these are just insane!

In the short 4-minute clip you can see these guys sliding through the wilderness on their boards, making it look like the easiest thing in the world. The extreme balance and ease these guys have while skateboarding is pretty damn impressive. In particularly when they go down low and manage to go round super steep corners without even flinching!

Was your 2016 as smooth as this? Probably not. Here’s to 2017!

