New Maccies Waffle Fries And Seasonal Menu!

Featured Image Via

Waffle fries give us more reason to love Maccies.

McDonald’s has just offered us even more in the realm of fast food. (As if they need to offer any more!) Waffle fries have been added to the menu, along with a whole host of other seasonal treats.

Here’s the bad news.. All of these goodies are only available in Canada. America’s escape from Trump and now this? Canada really are looking like a pretty good place to be right now.

Image credit

If Waffle fries don’t take your fancy then maybe this Potato Rosti and Bacon Burger or the Chocolate and Pecan Sundae will!

Image Credit- McDonalds.

Pretty great eh? I mean, everyone will still indulge in a Maccies even without the new Waffle fries. Who can resist the guilty, greasy aftertaste that accompanies a good helping of fast food? Definitely not me!

Perhaps your love for McDonald’s has grown even more after reading this, like Kanye apparently!