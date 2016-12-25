156 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

Getting hammered is the same everywhere, but with different people and different drinks. However, an Unknown Mexican Hero goes HAM with a bottle of liquor. Many people would call it quits after drinking so much, but this man is the exception. Perhaps this will be the new alcoholic mascot for Dos Equis–stay thirsty, my friends.

His confidence was short lived after he transformed into a hideous drunken monster, wobbling for the camera as his buddies filmed him. Maybe this guy is what Donald Trump referred to as a “bad hombre” during his incoherent rambles in the presidential debates. Regardless, it’s a good thing Don the con isn’t going to build a wall because I want to party with this guy.

If you enjoyed reading about a drunken stud, check out this guy who superglues his butt shut after binging on taco bell and laxatives.