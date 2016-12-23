YouTuber Supposedly Thrown Off A flight For Speaking Arabic

Credit: Twitter / Adam Saleh

Adam Saleh was on a flight to New York, when he was kicked off for speaking Arabic to his Mother. Yes, how unbelievable is this?

Now I have flown with Delta airlines before and I have never had a problem with them, but I speak English. Although, that should not matter at all. Saleh is a Youtuber with currently 1.6 million followers, so he actually caught some of the offending event on camera.

A total of 20 passengers complained about him and all he did was speak Arabic to his mom. He was escorted off his flight, along with his friend. After being grounded in the airport, the police questioned him. No charges were made and Delta airlines re-booked his flight. Well talk about inconvenience. Here’s the video. Check it out.



Nothing has been clarified about what really happened on the plane. Some words that were spoken by Saleh about the event were: “We spoke a different language on the plane and now we’re getting kicked out. This is 2016.”

Delta airlines commented saying: “Two customers were removed from this flight and later re-booked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort.”

The video shows the two men being escorted off the plane. This whole incident is still unreal to me. I’m not sure what could cause people to possibly think that someone speaking a different language is a problem. Then again, how can we be sure that was really what happened. After all it was reported as a “disturbance” by Delta Airlines.

