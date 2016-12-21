WATCH: Two University Professors Sculpt Each Other In Under 10 Minutes!

157 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Images Via

Two university professors have changed the sculpting game forever in a crazy competition.

Have you ever drawn a pretty realistic tree and been seriously impressed with yourself? Yeah. Me too. But when it comes to artistic technique, the average person doesn’t just sculpt heads on their lunch break… Right?

Professor Sarath Chandrajeewa works at the University of Visual and Performing Arts in Sri Lanka. Professor Cao Chang Xu at the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, China. They give a whole new meaning to the word talented. They build life size models of each other’s heads in less than 10 minutes, to be specific.

Watch the magic happen here:

It’s crazy to think what humans are capable of achieving.