These Snowy Sahara Desert Photos Show Global Warming Is No Joke

Credit: Photographer Karim Bouchetata

161 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

This is epic and beautiful. I guess it’s true what they say “tis the season for snow.” So the Sahara Desert is supposed to be the hottest desert, well it is starting cool down. Yesterday Snow fell for the first time in 37 years near the small Algerian town of Ain Sefra. Yes 37 years, that is mind-blowing!

The site is truly breath-taking. There hasn’t been anything this astonishing happen in the desert in decades. The exact year snow fell last time in the Sahara Desert was 1979. That means this is a first for many of us and some out there are lucky enough to have seen this before. Who knows how long before it happens again. The snow flakes lasted for about a day, as opposed to the last time were they only lasted a half an hour. Wow that’s a huge difference.

Would you just look at all that snow, I bet this event isn’t making the Heat miser (from the Movie: A Year Without Santa Claus) happy.

I am especially thankful that this fantastic event was captured by photographer Karim Bouchetata, so we can all share the phenomenal view.

Climate change seems to be what most people are blaming this rare event on. Others like Donald Trump are arguing that global warming would not be causing snow, because it is supposed to make it warmer. Although there are many scientists that would disagree and say that global warming can cause snow.

Well what side are you on? For more crazy snow events, check out this article. It’s about snowboarding through a blizzard!