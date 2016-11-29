Do You Have Billions Of Dollars For An ‘Earthship’ Bunker?

A bunker is the key to preparation, guys.
2016 has been one hell of a year, from the mounds of celebrity death, to Donald Trump becoming president and the risk of a nuclear war becoming a threat not just posed in a science fiction movie.
In 2017, when Trump is officially President of the USA, he will be handed the codes that give him all he needs to be able to launch America’s nuclear rockets. Yep… pretty serious stuff going on here.
It seems that billionaires, who obviously have too much money to know what to do with, are splashing the cash on a high tech bunker to save themselves from an attack. These things can protect you from pretty much anything, a nuclear war, a killer virus, radiation, and extreme climate change.
I mean, there’s planning, and then there’s just total overthinking! A bunker like this does look awesome though…
With the threat of world war three drawing ever closer, it’s no wonder that it’s causing a moral panic throughout the world! But, what do you think…
A good idea? Or an utter waste of money?
What else do these filthy rich billionaires get up to, I hear you ask? Well, look no further!
Rachel Prinz
7th December 2016 at 9:58 pm
Well, at $225 per square foot to build, and it’s STILL made of trash, I’d say you are onto the right idea that it’s an overblown mess. Not to mention that they don’t work 95% of the time. Go to the blog hackingtheearthship to find a bunch of the research some peers and I put together once we realized that we were trying to fix the 100th or so one in Taos, where they are mostly built, that doesn’t work.