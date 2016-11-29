Do You Have Billions Of Dollars For An ‘Earthship’ Bunker?

143 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

A bunker is the key to preparation, guys.

2016 has been one hell of a year, from the mounds of celebrity death, to Donald Trump becoming president and the risk of a nuclear war becoming a threat not just posed in a science fiction movie.

In 2017, when Trump is officially President of the USA, he will be handed the codes that give him all he needs to be able to launch America’s nuclear rockets. Yep… pretty serious stuff going on here.

It seems that billionaires, who obviously have too much money to know what to do with, are splashing the cash on a high tech bunker to save themselves from an attack. These things can protect you from pretty much anything, a nuclear war, a killer virus, radiation, and extreme climate change.

I mean, there’s planning, and then there’s just total overthinking! A bunker like this does look awesome though…

With the threat of world war three drawing ever closer, it’s no wonder that it’s causing a moral panic throughout the world! But, what do you think…

A good idea? Or an utter waste of money?

