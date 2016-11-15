WATCH: Shia LaBeouf Drop A Surprisingly Impressive Freestyle Rap

134 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Remember, Shia LaBeouf? Of course you do, he’s the guy from Transformers. No? What about the Nike motivation guy? Or the dude who watched all his own movies and cried? Yeah, he’s pretty hard to forget.

Well, he’s back and weirder than ever. Showcasing another one of his secret talents, that he’s kept from us mere mortals during his years of fame. It’s probably not what you’d expect, but then again I didn’t expect him to elope in vegas either. He’s now giving rap a go, yup, in a recent radio interview with people who are actually involved in the rapping industry he decided to do a SEVEN MINUTE long FREESTYLE rap. As crazy as that guy is, he’s got balls, I’ll give him that.

After I watched the video in an utter trance. I decided it was time to write this article, and find some images. Then I came across this beauty, and oh god. Just look! If that’s not rapper material, I don’t know what is.

Maybe, this clip is just a snippet of whats to come for MC LaBeouf? Who knows? But one things for sure, I cannot wait to find out. We’ll keep an eye on this for you, and make sure to let you know when his album drops. Maybe he’ll even do tour? It’s all very exciting. Because, just imagine ALL the memes and jokes. It’s going to be a beautiful period in rap history.



But in all seriousness, I was actually pretty impressed with this video. Also, surprised at how long he went on for, but that’s not the point. Whether he’d practised this before he went on, or just let it all out live. You have to admit it’s pretty good.

