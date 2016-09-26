WATCH: Kid At Arizona State Chugs Entire Bottle Of Ciroc For Five Dollars

186 SHARES Facebook Twitter VIEWS

Featured Image Via

If your friends all chugged an entire bottle of vodka, would you chug it too?

Oh peer pressure. How it has shaped the bright minds of tomorrow. They say college is all about new experiences, but there are some experiences that no one needs to have. At Arizona State, some kid chugged an entire bottle of Ciroc for a measly five dollars. Don’t believe someone could do something so awful for so little money? See for yourself.

The kid who did it, whose name remains unknown, has commented:

“The event took place at an Arizona State University house party in Tempe. I took a bet with a friend that I could chug a full bottle of Ciroc for 5 bucks and there was no way I was backing down. I immediately began chugging water to flush my system and later that night it came down to it and I successfully chugged the bottle in one drink and made my 5 bucks. I didn’t throw up or black out. No deaths occurred in the making of the video. I survived by drinking as much water as possible after to push all the alcohol out of my system. Would I do it again? Of course cause I had a blast that night!”

DJ Khaled, notorious for his love of apple Ciroc, would be proud, but this kids actions definitely warrant a “You played yourself.” First off, a bottle of Ciroc vodka costs around $30.00 USD, so this Vodka Chugger Xtreme didn’t even break even. If you really do it again, Arizona State kid, demand a higher paycheck. It’s all about supply and demand, right?

If this kid teamed up with this Internet personality, who drank an entire litre of Jagermeister (and puked a lot), they could have a real profit making machine on their hands.